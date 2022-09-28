Simon Brodkin as his creation Lee Nelson

Simon Brodkin's comic character creation Lee Nelson famously confronted then Prime Minister Theresa May when she was giving her keynote speech at the Conservative party conference in 2017.

This year the prankster is fresh from a sold out run at the Edinburgh Fringe and is becoming the most viewed British comedian of all time on TikTok.

And he has put together what is dubbed as an outrageous new stand-up show, which is not for the easily offended.

In ‘Screwed Up’ he is set to rip into celebrity culture, social media, the police, Putin, Prince Andrew and Jesus.

A spokesman for the comic said: "Nothing is off limits in this hilarious show, including his own mental health, his family, his five arrests and how he once found himself at an underground sex party."

Brodkin will be coming to the Regal, in Tenbury Wells, on Friday, March 3, 2023, and Theatre Severn, in Shrewsbury, on April 16, 2023.