Bake Off star Prue Leith set to kick off tour in Shrewsbury

Prue Leith

It will be the first time that Dame Prue, aged 82, will have gone on tour and she is promising that nothing is under-cooked with the tour titled Nothing in Moderation.

Members of the audience will be able to put questions to Dame Prue, who will be touring from February to April 2023. Tickets go on sale on Thursday, September 29, with the Shrewsbury date set at February 1 at Theatre Severn.

Dame Prue said: “I’ve never done a stage show before and at 82 I’m probably nuts to try it, but it’s huge fun, makes the audience laugh and lets me rant away about the restaurant trade, publishers, TV and writing, and sing the praises of food, love and life.”

The 34-date tour will travel across the UK and Ireland before culminating at the London Palladium on April 6.

A spokesman for the tour said: "Prue will share a myriad of fascinating anecdotes about her life: taking audiences through the ups and downs of being a successful restaurateur, novelist, businesswoman and Great British Bake Off judge; feeding the rich and famous, cooking for Royalty and even poisoning her clients - all told for the very first time."

In the second half she will be joined on stage by Clive Tulloh, who will put questions to Prue from the audience, that they’ve always wanted to ask.

Great British Bake Off is the world’s biggest baking TV show, quickly becoming a firm favourite with audiences when she joined the show alongside Paul Hollywood in 2017.

Before Bake Off, Dame Prue enjoyed great success in her career as a restaurateur, chef, writer and journalist.

In the 1960s and 70s, she ran her own catering business and then set up Leith's Food and Wine – which trains professional cooks and amateur chefs. Prue has written multiple cookery books and many features about food for publications including The Guardian. She has appeared on many TV shows including Great British Menu and My Kitchen Rules.