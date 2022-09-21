Saturday Night Fever is heading to Shrewsbury

The hit musical will be staged from Tuesday, October 4 to Saturday, October 8 and will feature the best-selling Bee Gees soundtrack live on stage.

Saturday Night Fever follows the story of Tony Manero, as he embarks on a reckless yet thrilling road to dancing success.

It’s a homage to the 1977 John Travolta classic with new choreography featuring onstage actor-musicians in the roles of the Bee Gees.

Jack Wilcox will lead the cast in the role of Tony Manero joined by Rebekah Bryant as his dance partner Stephanie including the onstage presence of the Bee Gees, played by Drew Ferry, Oliver Thomson and AJ Jenks.

It features songs from the one of the bestselling movie soundtracks of all time, including the 70s disco classics, Stayin’ Alive, How Deep Is Your Love, Night Fever and Tragedy.

Theatre Severn’s Marketing Officer Beki Poole said “This is the first time Saturday Night Fever the musical has toured to Shrewsbury so we’re really excited for the town to experience this spectacular West End production live on stage. Tickets are getting snapped up, so early booking is definitely recommended”.