Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Comedian Mark Steel announces Shrewsbury tour date

By David TooleyShrewsburyTheatre & ComedyPublished: Last Updated:

Comedian Mark Steel is bringing his An Evening and A Little Bit of A Morning tour to Shrewsbury.

Mark Steel
Mark Steel

The award winning comedian will be at Theatre Severn in the county town on Sunday, October 9.

Mark said: "I’ve come to terms with the fact I’m a heap of contradictions, trying to stay young while being unable to log into any website.

"Trying to be respectable and mainstream - in this show there will even be a piano and a bit of singing - until I can’t help breaking into a steaming rant that would get me locked away somewhere secure if it wasn’t on a stage."

The comic is also liable to comment on whatever has happened in the room, in the town or in the world that day.

Mark Steel’s in Town series was voted the sixth best radio comedy ever and Mark is a regular on the BBC’s Have I Got News For You, QI and BBCR4’s News Quiz. He has been named newspaper columnist of the year and is author of the award-winning audiobook Who Do I Think I Am.

Theatre & Comedy
Entertainment
Shrewsbury entertainment
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News