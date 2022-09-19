The award winning comedian will be at Theatre Severn in the county town on Sunday, October 9.
Mark said: "I’ve come to terms with the fact I’m a heap of contradictions, trying to stay young while being unable to log into any website.
"Trying to be respectable and mainstream - in this show there will even be a piano and a bit of singing - until I can’t help breaking into a steaming rant that would get me locked away somewhere secure if it wasn’t on a stage."
The comic is also liable to comment on whatever has happened in the room, in the town or in the world that day.
Mark Steel’s in Town series was voted the sixth best radio comedy ever and Mark is a regular on the BBC’s Have I Got News For You, QI and BBCR4’s News Quiz. He has been named newspaper columnist of the year and is author of the award-winning audiobook Who Do I Think I Am.