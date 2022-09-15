Notification Settings

Museum is sticking to extended opening hours as part of town's response to official Michaelmas Fair cancellation

By David Tooley

A south Shropshire museum is sticking with a decision to extend its opening hours on Saturday.

Bishops Castle. The House on crutches.
Bishop’s Castle’s House on Crutches Museum, is situated in a medieval timber building and tells the story of Bishop's Castle and some of the people that shaped it.

Opening on Saturday from 11am to 5pm was originally planned as part of the town's Michaelmas Fair celebration.

Museum trustees say that although the fair has since been cancelled they will "continue with the extended opening to match other events still taking place in the town".

Businesses in the town have responded to the cancellation by getting together to organise a full programme of events from 9am to 9pm.

The House on Crutches Museum is managed by The House on Crutches Museum Collection Trust, established in 1993, which also operates Bishop's Castle Heritage Resource Centre. The Heritage Resource Centre is a local heritage store, archive and activity centre celebrating local history and keeping it within the community for people to use and enjoy.

Exhibits illustrate aspects of local life, business, agriculture and childhood with displays about the local railway, one of the founders of the organic movement, Albert Howard, and a brand new exhibition about local Morris dancing teams.

The Museum is tucked away up a cobbled street adjacent to the Town Hall at the top of the High Street.

