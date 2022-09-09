Shropshire food festival visitors 'respectful' of the Queen on opening day of weekend event

The crowds turn out in numbers for Ludlow Food Festival 2022 - Day 1..

Organisers of the Ludlow Food Festival decided to go ahead with the three day event which began on Friday and could attract 20,000 people to the town.

Hannah James, events manager, said visitors have been respectful of the news. The flag is flying at half mast above the Ludlow Castle venue and visitors have the chance to sign a book of condolences.

Volunteer Melanie Clemmey with a book of condolence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II..

Hannah said: "We’ve had a steady start to this year’s festival – nice and busy but exhibitors and visitors are of course respectful of the news of the Queen’s death.

"We observed a minute’s silence at noon, and have a book of condolences open for visitors to sign should they wish."

An array of chefs and speakers are lined up for the weekend, one of the biggest events in Ludlow's calendar, and on Friday they were enjoying full audiences.

Talks are a big part of Ludlow Food Festival 2022 - Day 1..

"The Castle has a lovely buzz about it – of course we all very much have the Queen and the Royal Family in our thoughts."

There’s lots for visitors to look forward to – from free chef demos, talks, tastings, workshops, free kids activities, and Ludlow Castle itself.

Tickets are available to buy on the gate, or online ahead of time.

There are three stages at this year's festival with a packed programme of speakers and demonstrations. Scores of stalls are also in place with producers keen to sell their wares.

There's lots to see... and taste at Ludlow Food Festival 2022 - Day 1..

The three stages are the Kadai Firebowls Fire Kitchen Stage in the Inner Bailey; the Wardington's Original Stage in the Outer Bailey and the Castle Gardens Stage, in the gardens of Ludlow Castle.

Organisers are proud of the heritage of the 27 year old gathering, it being the UK's original food festival.

This year the festival has attracted more than150 local and regional exhibitors and producers featuring produce from artisan cheeses and charcuterie through to wines, local ciders and craft ales.

There will also be a new stage dedicated to the Slow Food movement and the popular, Fire Kitchen stage, combining music and live-fire cooking.

Ludlow Food Festival is a not-for-profit organisation and is the town’s biggest event of the year, regularly attracting around 15,000 people to the grounds of Ludlow Castle across three days. However it has a year-round presence in the town, with the Spring Festival in May and the Magnalonga food walk in August.

Angela Twigg and Sara Thomas from Pizza Girls based in Ludlow

The event will be open on on Saturday 10th from 10am-6:30pm, and Sunday 11th from 10am-5pm.

One day ticket prices are £13.50 for adults, children (aged 5-13), £4 (under 5’s are free).

Family tickets are £33 for two adults and up to four children.