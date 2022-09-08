Visit Telford's museums for FREE this month

This years nationwide Open Heritage Days event will see some of Telford's museums open for free

Each year, museum sites run by the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust throw open their doors and give people the chance to visit for free.

On September 17 and 18, the Trust will celebrate Coalbrookdale native, and electric car inventor, Thomas Parker.

Coalbrookdale Museum of Iron, Enginuity and Darby Houses will be offering free entry and visitors to Coalbrookdale will be treated to demonstrations of clay pipe, bone china flower, and electric buggy making.

A collection of previously unseen archive material will also be on show, as Georgina Grant, Senior Curator at IGMT, welcomes visitors to ‘Revealing Research’, a drop-in event in the Coalbrookdale Gallery - adjacent to the Museum of Iron.

Richard Aldred, Marketing Manager at IGMT, said: “We are delighted to be shining a light on inventions and innovations as part of this year’s Heritage Open Days.

“From the electric car to clay pipe making as well as the chance for people to view archive material that’s never been seen before, we’ve got a fantastic line-up over the course of the weekend and would love to welcome both new and returning visitors to our sites.”

The event also forms part of the popular Festival of Imagination, which celebrates the heritage and history of the World Heritage Site, the Ironbridge Gorge.