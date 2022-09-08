Plenty to discover this autumn at south Shropshire venue

Cooking bread on a stick in the Fire and Food family activity. Picture: Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre

The team at Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre say children enjoyed taking part in the three different activities that were on offer over the summer holidays.

They made homes for the well-loved characters in the deep, dark woods in the Purple Prickles and Poisonous Warts activity, made bread on a stick and roasted marshmallows in the Fire and Food activity. They even experienced life 2,000 years ago in the Iron Age Camp activity.

Tammy Shurmer, marketing officer at the discovery centre, said: “It was wonderful to see families enjoying the activities and centre over the summer holidays.”

The team says there is plenty to look forward to at the centre with Autumn Apple Day on Sunday, September 25, Flicks in the Sticks Film, Downton Abbey A New Era, on Friday, September 30.

There is also October half term activity, Magic in Science, from Monday October 24 to Friday, October 28 and the popular Bonfire and Firework Display will be held on Saturday, October. 29.

Entry to the Discovery Centre and Onny Meadows is free but there is a charge for visitors to enjoy theShropshire Hills Through Time exhibition and visit the mammoth.

The Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre offers an extensive programme of family events, adult courses and a variety of activities for the whole family.

The unique grass roofed building houses a replica of the famous mammoth skeleton found in Shropshire.