Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Quartet preparing a treat for Shropshire jazz fans

By David TooleyEntertainmentPublished:

Jazz fans can look forward to a night of "bouncing rhythms and lustrous ballads" at an event coming up next month.

Hugh Pascall
Hugh Pascall

The Hugh Pascall Quartet has been booked by Shrewsbury Jazz Network for its monthly event on Saturday October 8.

Led by Hugh Pascall, on trumpet, and flugelhorn, the others in the quartet are Liam Dunachie (piano), Oli Hayhurst (bass) and Jay Davis (drums).

They are described as having an "accessible, modern approach to post-bop jazz". Organisers say the event "promises bouncing rhythms and lustrous ballads inspired by such greats as John Coltrane, Freddie Hubbard and Joe Henderson."

As usual with SJN events this one will also be held at The Hive Music and Media Centre, in Belmont, Shrewsbury SY1 1TE.

Tickets are priced at £23 and £12 for the Under 22s, and available from www.hiveonline.org.uk or by phoning 01743 234970.

Entertainment
Music
Shrewsbury entertainment
What's On
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News