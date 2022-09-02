Quartet preparing a treat for Shropshire jazz fans

Hugh Pascall

The Hugh Pascall Quartet has been booked by Shrewsbury Jazz Network for its monthly event on Saturday October 8.

Led by Hugh Pascall, on trumpet, and flugelhorn, the others in the quartet are Liam Dunachie (piano), Oli Hayhurst (bass) and Jay Davis (drums).

They are described as having an "accessible, modern approach to post-bop jazz". Organisers say the event "promises bouncing rhythms and lustrous ballads inspired by such greats as John Coltrane, Freddie Hubbard and Joe Henderson."

As usual with SJN events this one will also be held at The Hive Music and Media Centre, in Belmont, Shrewsbury SY1 1TE.