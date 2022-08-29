Red Arrows display at Rhyl Air Show ends early after jet is involved in bird strike

RAF Red Arrow jet damaged after being hit by a bird. Photo: @Welshiedale2022

The Red Arrows were captured flying over Shropshire over the weekend as they took part in the Rhyl Airshow on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

However, the show on Sunday had to be abruptly ended as crowds said they heard a 'loud pop' when one of the jets - Red 6 - suffered a bird strike, damaging the cockpit canopy.

Dramatic photos showed the hole in the glass canopy above the pilot's head after the plane left the display to make an early landing.

The RAF Red Arrows said on Twitter: "Thank you to everyone at this weekend’s Rhyl Airshow. We had to finish today’s #RedArrows display a few minutes early after one of our jets suffered a bird strike, damaging the cockpit canopy. This type of incident is not uncommon in aviation and is extremely well-trained for.

Steve, the pilot @rafred_6 is a bit shaken but well, thank you. His immediate actions delivered calmly and correctly with the support of his colleagues ensured a safe outcome. #RedArrows #teamwork #RhylAirShow2022 https://t.co/fMteBki3Mh — David Montenegro (@RAFRedArrowsOC) August 28, 2022