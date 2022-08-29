Notification Settings

Red Arrows display at Rhyl Air Show ends early after jet is involved in bird strike

By Sunil Midda

A Red Arrows display at the Rhyl Air Show was abruptly ended on Sunday after a bird damaged one of the jet's windows.

RAF Red Arrow jet damaged after being hit by a bird. Photo: @Welshiedale2022
The Red Arrows were captured flying over Shropshire over the weekend as they took part in the Rhyl Airshow on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

However, the show on Sunday had to be abruptly ended as crowds said they heard a 'loud pop' when one of the jets - Red 6 - suffered a bird strike, damaging the cockpit canopy.

Dramatic photos showed the hole in the glass canopy above the pilot's head after the plane left the display to make an early landing.

The RAF Red Arrows said on Twitter: "Thank you to everyone at this weekend’s Rhyl Airshow. We had to finish today’s #RedArrows display a few minutes early after one of our jets suffered a bird strike, damaging the cockpit canopy. This type of incident is not uncommon in aviation and is extremely well-trained for.

"In this instance, Red 6 and the whole team responded perfectly together, with no further risk to the pilot and aircraft. Happy to report the jet landed safely and the pilot is unhurt. Thank you for the many well wishes and messages!"

