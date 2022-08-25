'Inspirational' people lined up to give talks at Shropshire venue

Bonita Norris

Professional adventurers, including the youngest British woman to climb mount Everest, will be giving talks at Ludlow Assembly Rooms that are designed to "uplift, inspire and entertain".

The first speaker in the auditorium is Bonita Norris, visiting The Assembly Rooms on September 16.

Green politics activist Bonita held the record for being the youngest British woman to summit Everest, a feat she accomplished at the age of 22 with no previous climbing experience. She held the record from May 2010 until May 2012, when 19-year old Leanna Shuttleworth, took the title.

"Her astonishing tale of overcoming the odds to achieve such an incredible goal is sure to have audiences on the edge of their seats," said a spokesman for Ludlow Assembly Rooms.

Award-winning travel writer, journalist and long-distance cyclist Simon Parker will be the next to take to the LAR stage for the Talking of Adventure series on October 7.

Simon cycled the entire length of the ‘pandemic Britain’ throughout 2020/2021, creating a fascinating and intimate chronicle of everyday life in extraordinary times that will be shared in this unique multimedia presentation.

Self-declared mischief maker Anna McNuff is the third speaker in the series, and is heading to the venue on December 2.

The current ambassador for Girl Guiding, Anna’s life as a fun-loving adventurer has taken her around the world of some incredible journeys.

From cycling 5,500 miles along the spine of The Andes mountains, to running the length of Hadrian’s wall dressed as a Roman soldier, her stories about her escapades are imbued with warmth and humour.

The final speaker in the series is Tori James – holder of the record for the longest open sea kayak in the UK, and member of the first all-female team to ski to the Magnetic North Pole in a 360-mile polar challenge.

From surviving the death zone of Mount Everest to racing across frozen sea ice, the tales of her adventure-filled life will be sure to inspire and empower, says the venue spokesperson. She will be speaking on 13 January.

With all events in the series starting at 7pm, audiences will have plenty of time to ask questions in a dedicated Q&A at the end of each lecture.

Tickets are on sale for £15.