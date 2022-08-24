Pirate treat on Friday for film fans in Shropshire

Lilleshall Hall will be hosting the screening on Friday

Lilleshall House, near Newport, will be screening Pirates of the Caribbean – Curse of the Black Pearl, from 8.30pm.

The grounds will be opening from 6pm and the venue has a fully stocked bar, outdoor food options and a Popcorn machine on the cinema site.

The little ones can keep busy on Lilleshall's nature trail before the screening to get them in the adventure mood. Film fans can even take part in a “Captain Jack Run" competition - more information will be revealed on the night!

Tickets are on sale now and cost £12.50 for adults and for under 16’s it's £8.

Early arrival is advised to make sure you get a good spot. Parking is available on site. Under 16’s must be accompanied by an adult and the film carries a PG-13 rating.