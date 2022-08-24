Notification Settings

Pirate treat on Friday for film fans in Shropshire

Published:

A Shropshire venue will be holding its first outdoor cinema event of 2022 on Friday evening.

Lilleshall Hall will be hosting the screening on Friday
Lilleshall House, near Newport, will be screening Pirates of the Caribbean – Curse of the Black Pearl, from 8.30pm.

The grounds will be opening from 6pm and the venue has a fully stocked bar, outdoor food options and a Popcorn machine on the cinema site.

The little ones can keep busy on Lilleshall's nature trail before the screening to get them in the adventure mood. Film fans can even take part in a “Captain Jack Run" competition - more information will be revealed on the night!

Tickets are on sale now and cost £12.50 for adults and for under 16’s it's £8.

Early arrival is advised to make sure you get a good spot. Parking is available on site. Under 16’s must be accompanied by an adult and the film carries a PG-13 rating.

Groups of five can also get a ticket for £40. Tickets and terms and conditions are on the website here https://www.lilleshallnsc.co.uk/

David Tooley

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county.

