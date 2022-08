The Severn Valley Railway, Bridgnorth., is one of the attractions taking part in Heritage Open days

Heritage Open Days is one festival taking place over 10 days in September with more than 4,500 free events taking place across the country, with 43 in the county and more across the various borders.

Museums, churches, galleries, heritage railways and collections will be throwing open their doors from September 9 to 18 thanks to the National Trust, supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery and run by thousands of local organisations and volunteers.

There is a theme to the activities - Astounding Inventions – with the spotlight put on the pioneers whose creations we couldn’t live without and the inventors whose work has been overlooked.

Liam Montgomery, Heritage Open Days (HOD) marketing and projects manager said: “The festival is just around the corner and it is fantastic to see that our community is putting on a staggering 4,500+ events, with more than 500 focusing on our Astounding Inventions theme. Whether it’s a doorstep discovery, a local curiosity, a world-famous attraction or a one-of-a-kind experience - there really is something for everyone this year.”

The organisers say the festival’s appeal lies in its varied line-up and commitment to free access to heritage and culture.

Last year, 39 per cent of visitors to HODs events said they hadn’t been to a heritage site in the previous 12 months. Almost two-thirds (74 per cent) of all visitors said they would go on to visit sites more regularly, providing a booster for local economies.

Laura Chow, head of charities at People's Postcode Lottery, said: “The history of the places where we live and work are what shape us and through their support for the festival, our players help people to connect with those places, and each other. Our players have raised over £4.4 million to support the National Trust to date and we’re looking forward to seeing lots of visitors coming together to enjoy shared experiences again this year.”

Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have been supporting the National Trust since 2013, raising over £4,475,000 to date. Funds are awarded by the Postcode Earth Trust.

Heritage Open Days is England’s contribution to European Heritage Days, taking place across 50 countries.

Other events in the UK are Doors Open Days in Scotland and Open Doors Days in Wales.

Some of the events have to be booked, and some are online only, and the dates are variable, so it is best to check with them first and not just turn up.

Among the Shropshire venues taking part in Heritage Open Days are:

Wilderhope Manor: This is a two minute video tour of the beautiful Elizabethan gabled manor house with the West Midlands National Trust archaeologists.

This Grade I 16th century rubble limestone manor house owned by the National Trust was restored by John Cadbury in 1936 and has been run as a youth hostel since 1937.

A Brake Van ride along the railway tracks at Llynclys, held by Cambrian Heritage Railways, Llynclys South Station, Llynclys.

This will be an opportunity to experience a ride in a brake van hauled by one of our diesel shunter locomotives.

Llynclys Station is the home of the Cambrian Heritage Railways Carriage and Wagon Department. It is here that volunteers restore heritage rolling stock for use on our railways. The line is being re-opened especially for the Heritage Open Days with a free heritage 'rail replacement bus' connecting the site with the main railway at Oswestry and Weston.

Bridgnorth - Works of art and other objects. The address to this event will be disclosed after tickets have been booked. Primarily portraits of family members, and include works by Kneller, Hogarth, and John Ferneley. Visitors required to apply in writing for a ticket three weeks before the tour date. Visitors will be required to provide ID before being admitted Contact: Mrs L Tite Write to: Hunters,9 New Square, London WC2A 3QN Booking opens: 1 August 2022 Booking closes: 27 August 2022

The Severn Valley Railway, Bridgnorth Railway Station, Bridgnorth, for a guided tour of Bridgnorth Locomotive Works on the Severn Valley Railway.

Pre-book a guided tour at 10.00am, 11.30am, 1.00pm, 2.30pm or 4.00pm to see behind the scenes at Bridgnorth Locomotive Works.

Guided tours must be pre-booked in advance. Call: 01562757900 Email: contact@svrlive.com Go to: https://svr.digitickets.co.uk/tickets

Benthall Hall, Benthall, Broseley: A tranquil haven of the Benthall family who have had a home at the site for over 1,000 years. Hall, gardens, church and over 250 acres of countryside to explore.

No booking required but check the dates it will be open.

Tours at Broseley Pipeworks, Duke Street, Broseley, on Saturday, September 10. No booking required.

Llanfyllin Workhouse ‘Y Dolydd’ Food Fair, Y Dolydd, Llanfyllin. A chance to see one of Britain’s best preserved Victorian workhouses, the Food Fair will showcase the best in food and drink from Wales and the borders, along with local crafts. Street food will be on sale as well as authentic workhouse gruel. Sunday, September 11: 1000-1700. No booking required.

Llanymynech Limeworks Heritage Area. Guided walks around the 19th Century Limeworks, celebrating the iconic Hoffman Kiln as an Astounding Invention. Sunday September 18. No booking required.

LLanymynech Wharf Visitor Centre - Canel Trip. Sunday September 18. No booking required.

11 Corve Street, Ludlow. A small collection of artefacts from Downton Castle, Herefordshire (home of Richard Payne Knight 1751 - 1824). September 15 and 17. Pre-booking required. Nick Lawson Call: 01584 878710 Email: nicholaslawson2002@yahoo.co.uk Write to: 11 Corve Street, Ludlow SY8 1DA Booking closes: September 9.

Market Drayton. View of a small collection of 18th and 19th Century pictures. Address to be confirmed. September 10, 13 and 14. Pre-booking required. Contact: Belinda Watson - Wilsons Solicitors Call: 01722 412412 Email: belinda.watson@wilsonsllp.com Booking closes: September 8.

Melverley Church Open. St Peter’s Church was rebuilt in 1406 to replace the wooden church that was burnt down by Owain Glyndwr during the Welsh uprisings in 1401. September 9 - 18. no booking required.

Talks in the Afternoon at Oswestry Town Museum. September 12, 14, 16 and 17. No booking required

Cambrian Heritage Railways Museum, Oswald Road, Oswestry. September 9 to 18.

Grand Opening of The Guinness World Record Ear Trumpet Collection at Oswestry Town Museum. A collection of 563 ear trumpets. Saturday September 10: 12noon. No booking required

Handmade Fair at Whittington Castle. Open 10-4pm September 17 and 18. No booking required

Oswestry CultureFest @ Cae Glas Park. The whole event is free to the public. September 10, 10.30-3pm. No booking required

Oswestry Guided Town Tour. September 10 and 19 at 11am. Pre-booking: Preferred. Contact: OBT Call: 01691 662753 Email: obt@visitoswestry.co.ukBooking

Oswestry South Signal Box. Visit the remaining original Signal Box in Oswestry. See inside to learn and experience the environment of a Victorian Railway signal box. September 10, 11, 17 and 18.

Oswestry Town Museum open days. Oswestry Museum will be the hub for HOD events in and around Oswestry. September 9 -18. No booking required

Oswestry’s High Street Heritage Action Zone Project - Guided Tour. Meet at the Bailey Head at 10am to start a 1 hour and 30 minute guided tour around Oswestry’s High Street Heritage Action Zone. September 15, 10am.

Tanat Valley Light Railway & Nant Mawr Visitor Centre. See the 309 coaches rescued from the now closed Coventry Electric Museum. September 9-18. No booking required.

Weston Wharf Railway Station and Goods Shed guided tour. September 10, 11, 17 and 18. 11.15am and 1.15pm. No booking required

St Bartholomew’s Church, Tong. September 9-18. Pre-booking for tours preferred. Revd Pippa Thorneycroft 07970869011 Email: pippa.thorneycroft@icloud.com Go to: https://www.tongchurch.org.uk Booking closes: September 18, 2022.

50th anniversary exhibition of the completion of the renovation of Bear Steps Hall 1972 -2022. Shrewsbury Civic Society, Bear Steps Hall, St. Alkmonds Place, Shrewsbury. September 9 to 18.

Booking required for tour https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/tudor-buildings-in-the-medieval-heart-of-shrewsbury-with-bear-steps-hall-tickets378055122047.

All Saints Parish Church, North Street. Open day to see stunning interior of a Victorian church. September 10. No booking required.

Coleham Pumping Station - Shrewsbury. September 10 and 11. No booking required.

Access Information: There are stairs into this historic building, please call for details. Outside areas all accessible with pushchairs. The main access is by the front steps, but the engine

Shrewsbury Castle - Soldiers of Shropshire Regimental Museum. FREE on Sunday September 11. No booking required

Shrewsbury Drapers Hall Open Day and Talk, St. Marys Place. September 9: Open for talk and visiting 1100-1300. Talk: 1115. Pre-booking required. Miriam Lawley proprietor or the duty manager Call: 01743 341105

Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery, The Square. A self-guided tour exploring some of the people and stories behind Shropshire’s astounding innovations and ingenious inventions. Also expert talks. September 9 to 18. No booking required.

Shrewsbury Unitarian church, High Street. Saturday, September 10: 10.30 am to 3.30 pm

Shropshire Archives - Behind the Scenes. Behind the scenes tour September 13 at 11am. Booking essential by emailing archives@shropshire.gov.uk

The Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Fathers of Nicea, Dove Close, Shrewsbury. September 15 from 12.30 to 3pm and 18 from 1.30 to 4pm. No booking required

Celebrating Thomas Parker. The Anstice, 1 Anstice Square, Madeley, Telford. As part of Wellington Walking Festival, a circular walk visiting places linked with Thomas Parker, inventor of the world’s first electric car. September 15 at 11am. Pre-booking required. Eve Clevenger 01952 740287 Email: info@wellingtonwalkersarewelcome.org.uk

Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, Coach Road, Coalbrookdale. Celebration of 'Astounding Inventions' at Coalbrookdale, where Thomas Parker invented the world's first electric car! All activities and visits are drop-in and there's no need to pre-book. September 17 and 18.

Coalport China Museum, Coalport. Colouring ceramics. September 15, 2.00pm-2.45pm. No booking required.

Whitchurch Scouts & Guides, Church House, Claypit Street, Whitchurch. A selection of documents pertaining to its inception, design and previous uses will be on display. September 16 and 17. No booking required

North Shropshire Masonic Rooms, Castle Hill, Whitchurch. Chance to view the 15 stained glass windows which are now only visible from inside this building. September 16 and 17. No booking required

St Alkmund's Church, Church Street, Whitchurch. View newly restored stained glass windows and various other events. Also parish registers will be available for the public to search. September 16 and 17. No booking required.

The Old Rectory Ice House, Sainsbury's carpark , London Road,, Whitchurch. Find out what a mid-eighteenth century ice house looked like. September 16 and 17. No booking required.

Whitchurch Museum & Archives Heritage Centre, St Marys Street, Whitchurch. View the display relating to astounding inventions created by local people. September 16 and 17. Places limited so booking essential. Call 01948 664577 Email: info@whitchurch-heritage.co.uk Booking closes: September 17.