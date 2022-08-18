Notification Settings

Thousands descending on Weston Park this weekend for Camp Bestival

Thousands of people will be descending on Weston Park this weekend as a major music and entertainment festival gets under way.

DJ Fatboy Slim will be the Saturday headliner at Camp Bestival in August
Campers will be turning up from today and settling in before the main entertainment starts tomorrow at Camp Bestival.

The line-up at the venue on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border ranges from DJ Fatboy Slim to extrovert fitness instructor Mr Motivator, with other acts including Rag'n'Bone Man, Becky Hill and Example spread over three days.

The festival, held in the Midlands for the first time, will be a sister event to the existing Camp Bestival at Lulworth Castle, in Dorset, which was held last month.

The Dorset event has been run by former Radio 1 DJ Rob da Bank and his wife Josie since 2008.

The entertainment programme begins tomorrow, with Bewdley-born chart-topper Becky Hill, who shot to fame after appearing on television talent show The Voice, Scottish party favourites The Proclaimers, and global dance-music maestro Sasha.

M People songstress Heather Small will also be appearing on the opening day.

There will be DJ sets from TV star Gok Wan and drag queen Jodie Harsh, as well as a sing-a-long performance from pop group Scouting for Girls.

Acid House DJs Lisa Loud and Nancy Noise, singer-songwriter Mae Muller and CBeebies favourite Yolanda's Band Jam will also be appearing on the opening day.

On Saturday, the headliner will be DJ Fatboy Slim, with appearances by rapper Example, and BBC Radio 2's Sara Cox, who will also be leading the fancy-dress party.

Acid-house pioneers 808 State, and Mancunian DJ Mr Scruff will also be appearing on Saturday, along with Brit award nominee Gracey.

Children's entertainment will include CBBC star Mr Tumble, Brainiac Live, and yoga sessions from Cosmic Kids.

The closing day will be headlined by the baritone sounds of Brit-award winner Rag 'N' Bone Man, with Sheffield Britpop legends Shed Seven also performing, and a DJ set from Faithless.

Sister Nancy & Legal Shot Sound will bring Jamaican dance hall flavours to the park, while Hot Tub Time Machine will bring help parents relive the sounds of the 1980s and 90s.

Former GMTV fitness instructor Mr Motivator will also be there on Sunday to get revellers into shape.

