Homage to comedy icon Les Dawson heads for Shropshire

By David TooleyEntertainmentPublished:

Top impressionist Jon Culshaw will be paying homage to comedy icon Les Dawson in Shropshire later this year.

Jon Culshaw as Les Dawson. Photo: Steve Ullathorne
Jon Culshaw as Les Dawson. Photo: Steve Ullathorne

Mr Culshaw is premiering his new play 'Flying High' at the Edinburgh Fringe before taking it on a national tour from September 22.

The tour includes a performance at Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury, on October 16.

Les Dawson: Flying High channels all the emotions such a rich life would procure, gifting the audience with anecdotes, incidents, and insights into Les’ journey, as he travels on Concorde at twice the speed of sound 68,000 feet above the Earth, in this new play from BAFTA and Olivier Award-winning writer Tim Whitnall and director Bob Golding.

With the intent to go beyond and above a basic recount of Dawson’s life, the piece explores contemporary themes such as mortality, identity, love, kindness, spiritual beliefs or even ambition, that paced Les’ life.

Whitnall analyses concepts we have all faced or inevitably will, as he magnificently narrates the happy moments, trials, and tribulations of Les’ life. He presents a more philosophical version of the late popular comedian, as he dives into his indisputable literary talent and the origin of such a successful and brilliant life.

Jon Culshaw is an award-winning comedian and character actor, often regarded as Britain’s best impressionist. His catalogue includes over 350 characters, ranging from John Bishop to Barack Obama and from Professor Brian Cox to Michael ‘Govey Gove’.

In 2018, Culshaw delivered a unique performance as music icon David Bowie in dramatic play ‘The Final Take: Bowie in the Studio’ (BBC Radio).

