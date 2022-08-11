Tickets selling fast for this year's Shropshire Oktoberfest festival

Shropshire Oktoberfest to return on September 30 this year

Shropshire Oktoberfest is set to return to the Quarry, in Shrewsbury, this Autumn, on Friday, September 20 and Saturday, October 1.

Last year the festival sold out ahead of the event, and organisers have reported that early bird tickets have already sold out to this year’s festival.

The festival site will be filled with independent brewers, distillers, and local drinks producers, serving up the best locally made ale, lager, cider, perry, wine, gin, rum, fizz and cocktails.

Beth Heath, from Shropshire Festivals, said: “Momentum is building for Shropshire Oktoberfest 2022. From beer buffs to gin aficionados, local event lovers to party people – you will find the best night out at our annual event.

“There will be loads of lederhosen, Oompah, real ales and our big beer hall, plus there will be all the ingredients for a brilliant day and evening out, with bands performing sing-along favourites, our popular silent disco tent, carpool karaoke, delicious street food, and anyone who’s anyone will be there.

“We are big advocates of independent, local businesses, so there won’t be any mainstream beer at Shropshire Oktoberfest, just the region’s best independent brewers."

Fibre Heroes are sponsoring the reusable beer cups and the live music stage.

On both days the line-up features lederhosen wearing, Vorsprung Durch Oompah, and 17-piece shanty music power show – Old Time Sailors.

Friday’s acts also include The Follicles, The Vertigo Band and Lost The Plot.

The Saturday music line-up will deliver sets from Microbaby, Groove Dynamite, Something 4 The Weekend, Dirty Rockin Scoundrels, Five O'clock Hero, and Ego Friendly.

The stage will be hosted by BBC Radio Shropshire’s Paul Shuttleworth.

Confirmed comedians to this year's event include Britain’s Got Talent finalist, Micky P Kerr and English Comedian of the Year 2016, Josh Pugh.

Festival goers can pick their own music in the silent disco tent, sponsored by Throgmorton Associates Wealth Management, and have five minutes of fame in Volvo Shrewsbury’s Carpool Karaoke tipi.

Oktoberfest in Germany is traditionally held mid-late September, ending on the first Sunday of October.

It is an important part of Bavarian culture, having been held since 1810.

“Our Hopportunity Bar from CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) is always a big hit, selling their top picks and unusual choices, usually including vegan and gluten free options, which you just don’t get on tap normally," Beth added.

"CAMRA will crown the best beer at the festival ‘Shropshire’s Choice’.