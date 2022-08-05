Child band praised by royalty gets a slot at Shropshire music festival

The Stencil Pencils

Siblings Indiana Harris-Herbert, aged seven, Kale Harris-Herbert, aged 11, and Johnson Harris-Herbert aged 13 come from Milton Keynes where they formed The Stencil Pencils in April 2020. Kale has Asperger's Syndrome.

They will be performing at the Shropshire version of Camp Bestival on Friday, August 19, with a half hour set at the Big Top Stage in the morning.

It started out as a school homework project during the first covid lockdown. Their parents are key workers.

They've since been in the national press and made TV appearance and had messages of support from royalty. They received a message from heir to the throne Prince Charles.

The major music and entertainment festival is being held for the first time at Weston Park in Shropshire from August 18-21.

The festival, held in the Midlands for the first time, will be a sister event to the existing Camp Bestival at Lulworth Castle, in Dorset, which will be held the month before.

The entertainment programme begins on Friday, August 19, with Bewdley-born chart-topper Becky Hill, who shot to fame after appearing on television talent show The Voice, Scottish party favourites The Proclaimers, and global dance-music maestro Sasha. M People songstress Heather Small will also be appearing on the opening day.

Day two, on the Saturday, will be headlined by DJ Fatboy Slim, with appearances by rapper Example, and BBC Radio 2’s Sara Cox, who will also be leading the fancy-dress party. Acid-house pioneers 808 State, and Mancunian DJ Mr Scruff will also be appearing on Saturday, along with Brit award nominee Gracey.

Children’s entertainment on the Saturday includes accident-prone CBBC star Mr Tumble, Brainiac Live, and yoga sessions from Cosmic Kids, while comedy writer Matt Coyne, best known for his book Man Vs Baby, will bring a bit of laughter to the proceedings.

The closing day will be headlined by the baritone sounds of Brit-award winner Rag ‘N’ Bone Man, with Sheffield Britpop legends Shed Seven also performing, and a DJ set from Faithless.

Sister Nancy & Legal Shot Sound will bring Jamaican dance hall flavours, while Hot Tub Time Machine will bring help parents relive the sounds of the 1980s and 90s. Also on Sunday, TV fitness instructor Mr Motivator will be getting revellers in shape and the Horrible Histories show will focus on the Terrible Tudors.