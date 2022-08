Shrewsbury Jazz Network has lined up a band called Lucid Dreamers for their usual venue in Shrewsbury on September 17.

Lucid Dreamers is made up of Brigitte Beraha (voice, electronics) accompanied by George Crowley (reeds, electronics), Alcyona Mike (keyboard) and Tim Giles (drums, electronics).

The gig will be held at The Hive Music and Media Centre, in Belmont, Shrewsbury, with tickets on sale at £23 and £12 for people under the age of 22.