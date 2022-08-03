Big Brother: Memorable moments ahead of the hit reality show's return

Big Brother contestants Craig Phillips (left) and 'Nasty' Nick Bateman

With the hit reality series' 2023 return having been confirmed, let's take a trip down memory lane with some of the iconic show's greatest highlights.

Craig gives cheque to Joanne

Craig Phillips with family friend, Down's Syndrome sufferer, Joanne Harris

In one of the most heart-warming moments in the show's history, ex-Shropshire resident and winner of Big Brother's first series, Craig Phillips, donated his £70,000 prize cheque to his friend.

Joanne Harris had Down's Syndrome and needed money to help pay for a heart and lung transplant. Joanne sadly died in 2008.

Alison breaks the table

Now a familiar face on ITV's This Morning, West Midlands lass Alison Hammond first found fame on Big Brother's third series in 2002.

In one of her most iconic moments on the show, she broke a garden table by stepping on it while trying to attract the attention of security staff outside the house. Brilliant.

Nasty Nick exposed

The scandal that started it all. Back in Big Brother's first series, housemate Nick Bateman gained the nickname 'Nasty Nick' after being accused of manipulating other contestants. Exposed by white knight Craig, he was eventually asked to leave the show.

Jade Goody and East Anglia

Jade Goody

Jade Goody, who sadly died of cancer in 2009, became a name to remember when she starred a Big Brother housemate back in 2002.

One of her funniest and most memorable moments from the show was when she said: "East Anglia? That's abroad."

"Every time a person uses the word East Anglia I actually think they are talking about, you know, aeroplane business, like loads of flights, like next to Tunisia and places like that."

Nikki’s ‘Who is she?’

'Passionate' is one way of putting it. In 2006, housemate Nikki Grahame marched into the diary room, venting-and-then-some about fellow contestant Susie nominating her.

"Who is she? Who is she? Who is she? Where did you find her?" She exclaimed.

"I can feel the venom pouring out of me as I breathe. I hate her, I tell you now. I'm going to find it very difficult to be pleasant to it. I don't even want to look at it."

'David's dead'

Indisputably one of Celebrity Big Brother's greatest moments – when Tiffany Pollard deeply misunderstood Angie Bowie.

After being told about musician David Bowie’s sad passing, housemate Angie – his ex-wife – told fellow contestant Tiffany: “David’s dead.”

Mistakenly thinking she was referring to other housemate, David Gest, Tiffany fell into hysterics, telling other contestants that their co-star had passed away.

'I'm claustrophobic, Darren!'

Some of the 2016 Celebrity Big Brother contestants, including Gemma Collins and Darren Day

There's no one quite like The GC.

Back in 2016, one of reality TV queen Gemma Collins' Celebrity Big Brother moments went viral. With fellow housemate Darren Day in her crosshairs, she famously screamed "I'm claustrophobic, Darren!" when her nerves about being stuck in the house got the better of her.

George the Cat

It was one of the show's most cringe-worthy moments. Back in 2006, former Labour MP George Galloway made viewers feel rather uncomfortable via his impression of a cat, which involved him nibbling from actress Rula Lenska's hands.

Having originally aired on Channel 4, and later on C5, Big Brother will be making its new home on ITV2 and streaming service ITVX when it returns to our screens after a five-year hiatus.