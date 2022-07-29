Notification Settings

Roman army set to march once again into ancient city in Shropshire

By David TooleyEntertainmentPublished:

Visitors will be able to find answers to the question 'what did the Romans ever do for us?' at a special weekend in Shropshire.

Ermine Street Guard at Wroxeter Roman City in Shrewsbury.
English Heritage will be hosting a Roman Weekend at Wroxeter Roman City, near Shrewsbury on the weekend of August 13 and 14.

The world-famous Ermine Street Guard reenactment group will be sharpening their gladii swords and setting up camp in Wroxeter’s ancient grounds.

Members of the guard will transport visitors back in time to ancient ‘Viroconium’, as Wroxeter was known to the Romans. They will be demonstrating the colourful Roman army's much feared combat skills, battle tactics, and artillery power.

Tickets are priced at £9 for adults and £5.40 for children aged five to 17. Group tickets are also available for families and English Heritage members will get in free.

For more details visit https://www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/whats-on/wroxeter-romans-13-14-august-2022/

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

