Sir David Attenborough honoured in recycled sculpture

Artist, Nathan Wyburn, created the portrait of David Attenborough out of 1,000 recycled plastic bottles

Nathan Wyburn created the sculpture of the renowned environmentalist from 1,000 recycled bottles at the Royal Welsh Show.

Nathan, from Blaenau Gwent, is an artist who specialises in creating pieces out of non-traditional materials.

His work has included portraits of Dominic Cummings made from cumin, Piers Morgan from Marmite on toast, Gareth Southgate from ice-cream cones and Little Mix star Perrie Edwards using peri-peri sauce.

Non-profit, Keep Wales Tidy collaborated with soft drink manufacturer, Radnor Hills on the project to celebrate Wales coming third globally for its recycling credentials.

William Watkins, managing director of Radnor Hills said: “It was great to team up with Keep Tidy Wales on this artistic project and to watch Nathan transform hundreds of our recycled bottles into an exciting piece of art.”

Nathan Wyburn said: “I was thrilled to throw my support behind a charity and a drinks manufacturer who both promote the sustainable message that is so important to me.

"As an artist who uses recycled materials for my art, this was a perfect partnership and it was an honour to create a celebration of the legendary Sir David Attenborough.”