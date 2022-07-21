'Hasta la vista, baby': Other film quotes Boris could have signed off with

Just think of the other movie characters the PM could have channeled

On Wednesday this week, the outgoing Prime Minister stood at the despatch box for his weekly questioning one last time.

In thanking his colleagues in the House of Commons, Mr Johnson turned towards Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle and concluded his address with "Hasta la vista, baby" – a parting line made famous by Arnold Schwarzenegger in 90s sci-fi smash, Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

While those in the benches opposite remained firmly seated, Mr Johnson's swan song line was met with a standing ovation from his own party – some of whom seemed to appreciate the cheeky nod to the cinema classic.

Who knows how long Bo-Jo had been plotting to deploy his homage to Arnie? But if a famous movie quote was how he wanted to round things off, there were many others to choose from. Here are some of the options the PM could have plumped for – including a few that it's probably a good job he avoided...

“My mama always said life was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're gonna get.” (Forrest Gump, 1994)

The chocolate box of Boris' premiership has been varied to say the least, and this quote could have been the perfect sign-off.

“You can't handle the truth!” (A Few Good Men, 1992)

Oh how many times this one must have nearly erupted from the PM's mouth. It would have made quite the finisher, that's for sure.

"I am your father." (Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, 1980)

While staring straight into Keir Starmer's eyes. It would've just been delicious...

"They may take our lives, but they'll never take our freedom!” (Braveheart, 1995)

We're certain that Ian Blackford, Leader of the SNP in the House of Commons (and naturally an ardent Boris-fan) would have been absolutely delighted at the PM taking up the mantle of William Wallace. Yeah, right...

“After all, tomorrow is another day!” (Gone with the Wind, 1939)

Well, he's an eternal optimist who clung on for quite a while – channeling this line from Vivien Leigh à la Scarlett O'Hara seems to fit.

“I’m the king of the world!” (Titanic, 1997)

Just for the look on the faces of those opposite. Come on Boris, why didn't you give us a bit of Leo?

“Keep your friends close, but your enemies closer.” (The Godfather Part II, 1974)

Hauntingly perfect for Bo-Jo – assuming he can tell which are which now, of course.

“Nobody’s perfect.” (Some Like it Hot, 1959)

We can feel some T-Shirts coming on here...

“To infinity and beyond!” (Toy Story, 1995)

The guy once quoted Kermit the Frog. As a political muse, Buzz Lightyear seems like a step up.

“My name is Maximus Decimus Meridius, commander of the Armies of the North, General of the Felix Legions and loyal servant to the true emperor, Marcus Aurelius. Father to a murdered son, husband to a murdered wife. And I will have my vengeance, in this life or the next.” (Gladiator, 2000)

For no reason other than that every bloke, everywhere, ever, has dreamed of making this speech. To waste an opportunity to do so at the despatch box feels criminal.

“I’ll be back.” (The Terminator, 1984)

He may have been right with Arnie, but if he really wanted to see some fear in the eyes of the opposition, this quote from the original flick would have been the way to go.