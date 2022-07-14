New music and comedy venue set to open in Ludlow

Deborah Rose

Called RASCALS! the venue has been created by the people at the new Athena Greek Taverna and Cafe, and it received a huge national radio boost when singer Deborah Rose gave it a recent mention on the Cerys Matthews blues show on Radio Two Blues.

On Friday, July 22 Deborah Rose and the James Hunt Quartet are due to play at RASCALS! at the Bishop Mascall Centre in Lower Galdeford. The show is called Lady Sings the Blues.

Athena Greek Taverna & Cafe and Deborah Rose worked in partnership to get the new venue open.

The show will start with Greek bites and fizz at 6.30pm at Athena Greek Taverna then moving into the Victorian room at 7.30pm to watch the show. Tickets are priced at £35 per person and if you are interested give them a call on 01584 875023.

The restaurant itself opened earlier this year in the Victorian Mascall Centre which was built as a school in 1857 and has been extended to provide a range of facilities for the local community and visitors. They were inspected by council officials in an unannounced inspection and given five stars for hygiene.