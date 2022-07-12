New political reality TV show filmed in Shropshire

Hay Festival that will last for more than 12 days and feature more than 200 writers, policy makers, historians and poets including Alistair Campbell

The show, which has contestants pitching to become political leaders, arrived in Shrewsbury.

The Channel 4 series will see 12 opinionated members of the general public test their policies in a series of challenges, under the watchful eye of Tony Blair's former spin doctor Alistair Campbell and former Conservative Party chairman Sayeeda Warsi.

The episode filmed in Shrewsbury will see two competing political parties questioned on their energy policy by the Star's Mark Andrews and Katy Ball from The Spectator.

The candidates will be seen presenting their ideas in rival roadshows, one in The Square, the other in Pride Hill.

The series is expected to be shown in the autumn, in the slot following the 2022 series of The Great British Bake Off.

During the competition, candidates will face the pressures, challenges, and accountability of being in power. Challenges will include handling diplomatic crises, avoiding domestic gaffes, and even explaining their education policies to five-year-olds.

Candidates will be whittled down as the series progresses until the final one is crowned Channel 4’s Alternative Prime Minister.

Baroness Warsi said: “Serving as chairman of the Conservative Party and a cabinet minister in a coalition government, I was convinced values and ethics matter as much as political ideology.

"So Alastair and I are putting aside our political differences to focus on what it takes to lead. I hope we can inspire a new generation of passionate voters and politicians."

Mr Campbell added: "Done properly, being Prime Minister is about a tough a job as anyone can do.

"It is great that so many people think they can do it and I am looking forward to working with Sayeeda to guide and challenge them to see if they really have what it takes.

"Fair to say politics is in a bit of a mess right now and I hope not only that some genuine political talent emerges through the series but also that it might inspire the watching public to get more engaged in politics and get properly involved."

Phil Harris, head entertainment and events at Channel 4 said, “We usually tackle politics through our studio-based satire.

"Now we are injecting some of that attitude to an innovative new competition series that has purpose, scale and humour.

"Make Me Prime Minister will give real people the chance to prove their leadership credentials.”

Dan Adamson, managing director of Twofour, describes the series as "audacious and mischievous". He said: "Everyone’s got a view on what they’d do if they were in charge. But our candidates are about to find out just how hard is it to run the country.”