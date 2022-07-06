Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

TV historian's Agatha Christie talk in Shrewsbury nearly sold out

By David TooleyEntertainmentPublished:

Tickets for a TV historian's Shrewsbury talk on the life of crime writer Agatha Christie are nearly sold out.

Lucy Worsley. Photo: Hay Festival/Paul Musso
Lucy Worsley. Photo: Hay Festival/Paul Musso

At the time of writing on Wednesday afternoon there were just a handful of tickets left to spend an evening with the Queen of History, Lucy Worsley, talking about the fascinating life of the Queen of Crime, Agatha Christie.

Ms Worsley is on a tour to promote her new book on one most elusive and enigmatic figures of the twentieth century. The tour brings her to Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury on Tuesday October 25.

She will be delving, detective like into questions including why did Agatha Christie spend her career pretending that she was 'just' an ordinary housewife, when she clearly wasn’t?

Christie went surfing in Hawaii, she loved fast cars, and she was intrigued by the new science of psychology, which helped her through devastating mental illness.

Ms Worsley will be sharing her research based on the writer’s personal letters and papers, to uncover the real Agatha Christie – the story of a person who, despite the obstacles of class and gender, became an astonishingly successful working woman.

Ms Worsley is chief curator at Historic Royal Palaces and a writer, broadcaster and speaker. Her recent TV series include Blitz Spirit with Lucy Worsley (BBC One) and Lucy Worsley Investigates (BBC Two). She as an OBE for services to history, and her series Suffragettes with Lucy Worsley won the BAFTA.

Tickets, if there are any left, are being sold for £34 with members of Theatre Severn's Friends scheme able to get 10 per cent off.

https://www.theatresevern.co.uk/shows/talks/lucy-worsley/

Entertainment
Theatre & Comedy
What's On
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News