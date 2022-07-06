TV historian's Agatha Christie talk in Shrewsbury nearly sold out

Lucy Worsley. Photo: Hay Festival/Paul Musso

At the time of writing on Wednesday afternoon there were just a handful of tickets left to spend an evening with the Queen of History, Lucy Worsley, talking about the fascinating life of the Queen of Crime, Agatha Christie.

Ms Worsley is on a tour to promote her new book on one most elusive and enigmatic figures of the twentieth century. The tour brings her to Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury on Tuesday October 25.

She will be delving, detective like into questions including why did Agatha Christie spend her career pretending that she was 'just' an ordinary housewife, when she clearly wasn’t?

Christie went surfing in Hawaii, she loved fast cars, and she was intrigued by the new science of psychology, which helped her through devastating mental illness.

Ms Worsley will be sharing her research based on the writer’s personal letters and papers, to uncover the real Agatha Christie – the story of a person who, despite the obstacles of class and gender, became an astonishingly successful working woman.

Ms Worsley is chief curator at Historic Royal Palaces and a writer, broadcaster and speaker. Her recent TV series include Blitz Spirit with Lucy Worsley (BBC One) and Lucy Worsley Investigates (BBC Two). She as an OBE for services to history, and her series Suffragettes with Lucy Worsley won the BAFTA.