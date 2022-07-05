Summer fayre set to mark 45th anniversary in style

Stephanie French, Alison Tomlinson, Robert Parry and Mel Jones

The landmark event returns after a two-year Covid-19 enforced break and is planning to mark its 45th anniversary by putting on the biggest celebration of local life yet, with 3,000 people expected to descend on the village on Saturday, July 9.

Sponsored by HL Smith Transmissions, the fun starts from 10am and visitors can enjoy the Jennings Fun Fair on The Crown Car Park, stilt walkers, face painters and an interactive helicopter fuselage display.

For the more energetic, the RAF School of Physical Training will be putting people through their paces outside the Red House, whilst live music will come from Ryan Evans, Rowan Lawson, Albric Folk and Albrighton’s own Village Vocals.

Stephanie French, one of the committee members, said: “This year, the fayre will have a very strong Platinum Jubilee feel to it, which is quite fitting considering we revived the event in 1977 – the year of the Silver Jubilee.

“The last two years have been tough on everyone, so we want to get as many people as possible together to enjoy local entertainment and, importantly, showcase all the wonderful traders we have in our village.

“A big thank you to HL Smith Transmissions, Albrighton Co-op, Albrighton Parish Council, Donington-with-Boscobel Parish Council and RAF Cosford who have helped us to make this happen and all the local businesses who are putting on entertainment and going the extra mile to make it a special occasion.”

The Albrighton with Donington Fayre’s headline event is the annual parade, which will be made up of lots of different tractors, floats and vintage cars.

They will depart from The Royal at 2pm before making their way down the High Street, led throughout by the recently reformed RAF Air Cadet Band and the Red Barrows Display Team.

There will also be the crowning of the Albrighton with Donington Rose Queen 2022, with nine-year-old Evelina Lees taking the main honours, ably supported by six-year-old Ava Corfield as Rose Queen Attendant.

Robert Parry, chair of the Albrighton with Donington Fayre, added: “Everything is starting to fall into place ahead of Saturday and we can’t wait to welcome local people and visitors to Albrighton to enjoy our summer fayre.