Concert aims to raise fund in harmony for Shropshire refugees

Ludlow Male Voice Choir

Ludlow Male Voice Choir will be dipping into its extensive repertoire to offer their beautiful four-part harmony renditions of songs by Simon & Garfunkel and Elvis Presley plus songs from West End musicals at Ludlow Brewery on Friday, July 15.

Fans of traditional male voice choirs will be entertained with classical favourites like Calon Lan and Gwahoddiad and stirring anthems including Battle Hymn Of The Republic, When The Saints Go Marching In and Nkosi Sikelele Afrika.

Under the new musical directorship of nationally renowned local singer Gemma King and accompanied by the brilliant Jane Hughes, LMVC will be making a significant donation to Shropshire Supports Refugees.

The Shropshire based charity “co-ordinates a range of activities that help refugees settle into their new area, improve well-being, and fulfil goals for themselves and their children. “

LMVC concert secretary Peter Hayter said: "After such a long lay-off due to the pandemic we are delighted to be back performing on a regular basis again and pleased to be able to offer support to Shropshire Supports Refugees.

“Demand for LMVC has been gratifyingly high. The gala summer concert is one of 14 concerts we will undertake in 2022 and we are particularly looking forward to returning to Ludlow Brewery, one of our favourite venues.

“We have been thrilled by the audience response so far.

“Our joint concert with the wonderful Bella Acappella all-girl singing group at Ludlow Assembly Rooms was a night to remember and tickets for the concert at Ludlow Brewery are selling fast.

“We are looking forward to a cracking night of song and to supporting a very worthy cause.”