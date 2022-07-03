Crowds flock to Telford Town Park for rockin' weekend of gigs

Leonni Ward and Debbie Ward, from Walsall, were excited to see Bryan Adams

Crowds flocked to Telford QEII arena in Telford Town Park for a triple header of gigs this weekend.

Kicking off on Friday evening were 80s legends Tears For Fears who were supported by the Brand New Heavies after Alison Moyet was unable to perform due to testing positive for Covid.

After spending six weeks touring the US, Tears for Fears brought their smash hits to Shropshire from albums such as Songs From the Big Chair and Seeds of Love.

Singer-songwriter Tom Grennan performed to a crowd of fans on Saturday evening in a 'relaxing atmosphere' in which he got five fans in Tom Grennan masks up on stage.

Multi million selling artist Bryan Adams and Canadian was the big finale act on Sunday night after performing to a huge crowd in Widnes just the evening before.

It is thought that Bryan Adams had the biggest crowd with many also turning out to see supporting act – Feeder.

Adams' tour, So Happy It Hurts, has seen him perform decades of hits including Shine a Light, Summer of 69, Can't Stop This Thing We Started and Cuts Like a Knife.

Connor Cupples, promoter for the weekend concerts, said: "The concerts were really good and the sun came out at the right time.