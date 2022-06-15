Angelic evening promised as Eisteddfod-winning harpist joins new vocal ensemble at arts festival

Corvus Louise Thomson Photo: Sara Porter

A new addition to Church Stretton Arts Festival's programme this year is to pair up Eisteddfod-winning harpist Louise Thomson with the innovative and versatile new vocal ensemble the Corvus Consort.

And they will be performing what is described as a rich and varied programme in the atmospheric surroundings of St Laurence Church, in Church Stretton on Friday July 29 at 7.30pm.

Joan Arnfield, who chairs the festival, said: "In addition to a selection of works from both Gustav and Imogen Holst, we will hear other pieces conceived specifically for this unusual combination of harp and upper voices.

"Combine this sound with the lovely acoustics of St Laurence’s Church, and the result should be positively angelic!"

Corvus Upper Voices. Photo: Alessandro Tear

Louise Thomson is a versatile and experienced musician, whose playing has taken her to prestigious concert venues around the UK including the Royal Albert Hall, St David’s Hall in Cardiff and Bridgewater Hall in Manchester.

She has performed with some of the country’s most respected ensembles, including the Hallé Orchestra, Manchester Camerata, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra and the National Symphony Orchestra.

Corvus Consort is a vocal ensemble founded and directed by Freddie Crowley, which performs in a wide variety of genres and styles, stretching from the Renaissance to the present day, and enjoys a range of instrumental collaborations.

Further information and tickets can be obtained by visiting www.strettonfestival.org.uk. Those without access to the web can obtain tickets from Church Stretton Library on Tuesday and Thursday mornings in June and July between 10 and 12.00 noon and at most Festival events. The Arts Festival info line is 07436 958499.