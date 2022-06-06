Shifnal beer festival coming up this week

A man drinking a beer as beer Picture: Johnny Green/PA Wire

New Beginnings, a 4.9 per cent brew from Sheffield-based Fuggle Bunny, is among some of the lesser known brews at the sixth Shifnal Beer Festval from Thursday to Saturday.

New Beginnings is described as an amber coloured, classic bitter with a sweet edge of honey and spice leading to a dry hoppy after taste. There will be plenty of other beer styles on offer too.

The festival this year is moving to the Plough Inn, Broadway, and there will be more than 20 cask ales, cider and perry on offer. There will also be a gin bar and everything the Plough has to offer.

Entry to the beer festival is free and opening times are 5pm to 11pm on Thursday and midday to 11pm on Friday and Saturday.

The event is organised by Telford & East Shropshire Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA). The branch covers Much Wenlock in the west to Albrighton in the east, and from Market Drayton and Woore in the north to Burford near Tenbury Wells in the south.