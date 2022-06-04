'Fans favourite' Phantom of the Opera star coming to Welshpool

Peter Karrie

Peter Karrie, who is best known for his performances in The Phantom of The Opera, is on a tour of smaller venues and is set to headline at the Methodist Church, in Welshpool, next Saturday (June 11).

In 1994 and 1995 members of The Phantom Of The Opera Appreciation Society voted Mr Karrie their favourite Phantom.

But he has also played many roles in musical theatre over the years including Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar, Daddy Warbucks in Annie and Che Guevara in Evita.

He first took the title role in Phanton at London's Her Majesty's Theatre in 1991, and went on to perform in Toronto, Vancouver, Singapore, Hong Kong, and in Bradford and Manchester on a UK tour.

The concert will also feature a number of local performers including New Dynamic Choir, Angel Voice Singing School, Reed Between the Lines and others.

Tickets are £10 in aid of local groups and organisations and available in advance from Welshpool Jewellers.