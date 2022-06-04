Notification Settings

'Fans favourite' Phantom of the Opera star coming to Welshpool

By David Tooley

A musical theatre star from the West End will be headlining at a mid Wales town's Royal Variety Concert as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Peter Karrie

Peter Karrie, who is best known for his performances in The Phantom of The Opera, is on a tour of smaller venues and is set to headline at the Methodist Church, in Welshpool, next Saturday (June 11).

In 1994 and 1995 members of The Phantom Of The Opera Appreciation Society voted Mr Karrie their favourite Phantom.

But he has also played many roles in musical theatre over the years including Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar, Daddy Warbucks in Annie and Che Guevara in Evita.

He first took the title role in Phanton at London's Her Majesty's Theatre in 1991, and went on to perform in Toronto, Vancouver, Singapore, Hong Kong, and in Bradford and Manchester on a UK tour.

The concert will also feature a number of local performers including New Dynamic Choir, Angel Voice Singing School, Reed Between the Lines and others.

Tickets are £10 in aid of local groups and organisations and available in advance from Welshpool Jewellers.

The concert starts at 7.30pm with doors open at 7pm. Refreshments will be served during the interval.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

