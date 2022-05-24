World-famous rock and rollers are coming to Ludlow

Showaddywaddy. Picture: NCP/Modular

Famous for their hits Three Steps to Heaven, Heartbeat and Under the Moon of Love, the current band members will be playing for one night only at Ludlow Assembly Rooms.

With 23 Top 40 hit singles, 10 top five hits and 15 hugely popular albums over four decades, Showaddywaddy have long been established as Europe’s most successful ever exponents of retro-inspired rock and roll.

Veterans of the music industry, they have topped the bill at the prestigious Golden Orpheus World Music Festival, played at multiple Royal Variety Performances, and have appeared on Top of the Pops in excess of 50 times.

Following a widespread search that culminated in the addition of four multi-talented young musicians to the band, Showaddywaddy began touring again in late 2021. They have one member who has played with the band since 1973 - Romeo Challenger.

Jolene Archer, a spokesperson for the venue, said: “We can’t wait to welcome these icons of rock and roll to the Assembly Rooms. Tickets are already going fast – so don’t miss your chance to see their incredible live show right here at LAR this June!”

The concert, sponsored by South Shropshire Roofing, is on June 18 at 7.30pm with tickets priced at £25.

A start time of 7.30pm means that audiences will have plenty of time to enjoy a pre-show dinner at Bill’s Kitchen Ludlow before the fun begins.

For tickets to Showaddywaddy in Concert visit https://ludlowassemblyrooms.ticketsolve.com/shows/873632527