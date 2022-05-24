Notification Settings

Garden centres launch new signature Hydrangea Red Butterfly at RHS Chelsea Flower Show

By Nathan Rowe

Garden centres across Shropshire have launched a new signature Hydrangea Red Butterfly at the 2022 RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

Abigail and Amy Stubbs
Bridgnorth Garden Centre and Albrighton Garden Centre, part of the British Garden Centres family, launched the wonderfully coloured plant, which is named to celebrate the company’s recent logo refresh, exclusively at the show.

The plant is also supporting Greenfingers charity, as £10 from each plant sold at the show will be donated to the charity.

Hydrangeas are always a popular plant at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show and Tom Cook, Plant Buyer at British Garden Centres, secured this plant for the group.

He has created many Hydrangea displays in the Floral Marquee and even won a Gold Medal Winner for them with his father.

Tom said: "Hydrangeas are a beautiful plant and have a lot of meaning behind them and to me personally.

"When looking for the perfect plant to launch as the group's signature at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, a red hydrangea was the only option.

"It links to the group's symbolism for passion through the colour and name, which is the Red Butterfly."

In March 2022, British Garden Centres launched their new logo design with a hand-crafted Butterfly sitting front and centre and becoming the image for the brand.

Boyd Douglas-Davies, PR and communications director, said: "Just like our garden centres, butterflies are wonderfully unique and come in all shapes and sizes.

"Whilst they are all different, they are instantly recognisable as butterflies.

"We feel the same about our 61 centres, as they are unique, and all designed to best serve their local community.

"Whilst they are all completely different, they do have several instantly recognisable features as British Garden Centres because of the wonderful teams, great plants and products, exceptional value and delicious food and drink."

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

