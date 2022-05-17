World premiere tour of children's book character stage show heads to Shrewsbury

Zog and the Flying Doctors

Zog and the Flying Doctors, based on the bestselling sequel by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler is heading to Theatre Severn for three performances as part of its World Premiere UK Tour.

Zog is a super keen dragon turned air-ambulance, who lands with a crash-bang-thump.

With his Flying Doctor crew, Princess Pearl and Sir Gadabout, they tend to a sunburnt mermaid, a unicorn with one too many horns and a lion with the flu.

But Pearl’s uncle, the King, has other ideas about whether princesses should be doctors, and she’s soon locked up in the castle in a crown and a silly frilly dress! With a bit of help from her friends, will Pearl prove princesses can be doctors too?

The production, aimed at the over three year olds, will be on for three performances only on Wednesday and Thursday May 25 and 26.

Zog and the Flying Doctors is brought to the stage by Freckle Productions and Rose Theatre.

It follows Freckle Productions’ adaptation of Zog and reunites director Emma Kilbey and composer and lyricist Joe Stilgoe for this truly modern take on the much-loved story.

The cast features Ben Raymond as Zog, Alex Bloomer as Sir Gadabout, Lois Glenister as Pearl, Sarah Freer as Mermaid/Lion, Danny Hendrix as King/Unicorn and Annie Rose Chapman as Ensemble.

Zog is one of the best-loved creations of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, the UK’s number one picture book pair behind many modern classics including The Gruffalo which has been published in over 100 languages. Together their books have sold over 75 million copies.

First published in 2016, Zog and the Flying Doctors is the smash-hit sequel to Zog.

The performance times are Wednesday 4.30pm and Thu 10.30am and 4.30pm.