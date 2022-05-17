Stunning evening of live jazz awaits the lucky few in Bishop's Castle

The Shirley Smart Quartet is heading to Bishop's Castle Town Hall on Saturday.
|The concert features cellist Shirley, John Crawford on piano, Demi Garcia Sabat on percussion and Nicholas Meier on guitar.
It promises to be a unique performance from the overlapping worlds of jazz, Arabic, Turkish and North African music with its vital range of styles and influences.
A spokesman said: "Prepare for an exciting and exceptional performance that explores the potential of the cello in a jazz context while Shirley performs multiple roles as bassist, lead and soloist. A stunning evening of live jazz awaits the lucky few!"
Doors open at 7.30pm, with the performance starting at 8pm. Admission is by guest list, with tickets priced at £23. There will be no general admission on the night. To check if any tickets remain and to get on the guest list email clunvalleyjazz@gmail.com or text 07768 504322