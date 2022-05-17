Stunning evening of live jazz awaits the lucky few in Bishop's Castle

Shirley Smart

The Shirley Smart Quartet is heading to Bishop's Castle Town Hall on Saturday.

|The concert features cellist Shirley, John Crawford on piano, Demi Garcia Sabat on percussion and Nicholas Meier on guitar.

It promises to be a unique performance from the overlapping worlds of jazz, Arabic, Turkish and North African music with its vital range of styles and influences.

A spokesman said: "Prepare for an exciting and exceptional performance that explores the potential of the cello in a jazz context while Shirley performs multiple roles as bassist, lead and soloist. A stunning evening of live jazz awaits the lucky few!"