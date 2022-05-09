Is this the way to Market Drayton? Tony Christie on way to town

Tony Christie set to perform at the Festival Drayton Centre

Tony Christie, has had a career that has spanned five decades and performed at some of the biggest festivals in the world such as Glastonbury.

Now, for one night only he will perform at the Festival Drayton Centre in Market Drayton with the opportunity for residents to join in with his hits.

The new tour will see Tony perform his greatest hits including I Did What I Did For Maria, Walk Like A Panther, Las Vegas, Avenues & Alleyways and the Number 1 single (Is This The Way To) Amarillo.

Robyn Edwards-Tsika centre manager, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be able to welcome such a renowned artist to the Festival Drayton Centre next month.

"We cannot wait for Tony to perform on our stage, to the people of Market Drayton, in what we know will be a phenomenal evening of music and showmanship as we all take a trip down memory lane."

Tickets are £27.50 and can be booked via the Festival Drayton Centre website.