Strictly judge Craig set to bring sparkle

Craig Revel Horwood

Craig Revel Horwood, fresh from BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing, will be bringing his debut solo tour All Balls and Glitter Tour to The Alexandra on May 26 for a fab-u-lous evening of entertainment. The audience will join Craig as he talks about his life from Australia to the West End to Strictly. Revealing a wealth of backstage gossip with his trademark wit and candour, he will also perform some of the music that has been the soundtrack to his career.

Craig’s Strictly co-stars Anton & Giovanni – Him & Me return on Saturday, July 9.

On June 8, RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Jinkx Monsoon and musical prodigy Major Scales return with their most outrageous, salacious and sacrilegious show yet: Jinkx Monsoon and Major Scales – together Again, Again!

On Friday, June 10, Al Murray’s Gig for Victory visits Birmingham. Steeped in the deep and ancient barroom wisdom of countless lock-ins, the Pub Landlord is there to provide answers to men and women of this great country.

The Good, the Bad and the Rugby is the world’s most popular rugby podcast. England heroes Mike Tindall and James Haskell will be joined by Sky Sports’ Alex Payne, Harlequin’s Chris Ashton and ‘Raging Bull’ Phil Vickery to share trademark banter and tales from on and off the pitch on Monday, May 23.

The day after, talkSport Live on Stage brings British radio’s hilarious double act Alan Brazil and Ray Parlour live on stage to recount tales from their playing days, the dressing rooms, to more recent escapades from the talkSport studio.

Walk Right Back tells the story of the most successful duo of all time – The Everly Brothers whose trademark ‘harmonies from heaven’ will be in Birmingham this Sunday.