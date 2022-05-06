Notification Settings

Photographers tasked with finding their happy space for exhibition

By David TooleyEntertainmentPublished:

An exhibition of photographers' images of their happy space is running at a shopping centre until the end of May.

Shrewsbury's Darwin Centre

Looking for the Jewel is being held at the VAN Gallery in the middle level at Shrewsbury's Darwin Shopping Centre until May 29.

Artist Lena Jarl Churm, the exhibition co-ordinator for the Visual Art Network, said: "We are a charity, an organisation for artists in Shropshire.

"We cater for all sort of artists and we try to do different events to make our members and the public happy."

Photographer members of VAN have been tasked with taking a photo of their happy space or an inspiration.

"It is about are about making the artist to look and feel, see what is surrounding us," added Lena.

"So many bad things have happened in these last two years so we are trying to do something that will cheer people up."

For more information on the VAN Gallery visit https://www.visualartnetwork.org.uk/events/2022/May/04/Looking-for-the-Jewel

