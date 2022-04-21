Party in the Park returns to Bishop's Castle this summer

Party in the Park

The event has been running successfully for 13 years - with Centre Stage running the event on Saturday July 23 for a second year.

"It is somewhat of a landmark for the small market town of Bishop's Castle - population less than 2,000 - that has seen this small local festival grow from just a couple of hundred people to a couple of thousand, selling out tickets on the day last year and reaching full capacity," said spokesperson Hayley Brewer.

Party in the Park. Picture: Jamie Wanes Bricknell

The non profit committee Centre Stage aims to bring all art forms to one mic’ and in return, aim to provide opportunities for people in and around the community alongside adding value to local businesses that meet its main goal. Last year's party raised funds for the arts sector within the community.

Party in the Park 2022 is set to be packed with things to do for all the family, with non-stop music running from midday to nearly midnight. There will be food vendors cakes to pizzas, children's activities such as face painting and a skateboarding workshop, and a fully stocked bar to quench your thirst throughout the day.

Party in the Park. Picture: Jamie Wanes Bricknell

Chairman Abby Mathews said: "We wanted to run an event that gives back to the community by supporting amazing local talent; raising funds for the phenomenal work within the community; and giving people of all ages the chance to have an amazing day out this summer|"

Organisers say they have been inundated with applications from local artists to play in 2022.

Bishops Castle’s, Party in the Park Music Festival is a self-funded, not for profit venture with 100 per cent of the profits being divided amongst the town. Tickets are on sale now!

The Party in the Park will be held at the Playing Fields, Bishops Castle, from 12 noon until 11.30pm.