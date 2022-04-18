Top folk singer to lead workshop before show

The Regal, Tenbury Wells

Jon Boden, the former lead singer and main arranger of the progressive folk juggernaut Bellowhead, will be leading a workshop at the Regal, in Tenbury Wells, before his performance with the Remnant Strings.

Songs covered will include several choruses that will feature in Thursday's (April 21)performance.

Bellowhead played their final gig on May 1, 2016 but Jon has other musical ventures.

The Remnant Strings features Jon Boden (fiddle, guitars, concertina, stomp-box), Helen Bell (viola), Morven Bryce (violin) and Lucy Revis (cello).

They bring the music of his 2017 album Afterglow, which explores stories from a post-oil world, interspersed with songs and tunes from across Jon’s eclectic interests and career.

Thursday's show runs from 8pm to 10.05pm at the Regal, in Teme Street, Tenbury Wells.