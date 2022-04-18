Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Folk-rockers Merry Hell coming to Church Stretton

By David TooleyEntertainmentPublished:

An eight piece musical charabanc of folk-rockers are will be bringing Merry Hell to Church Stretton on Friday (April 22).

The Silvester Horne Institute.
The Silvester Horne Institute.

Merry Hell is a multi-award winning group of natives of the north west of England who have six albums and hundreds of gigs under their belts.

They offer "joyful, uplifting folk-rock with a message for troubled times", according to their marketing gurus.

They are holders of Folking.com’s Best Live Act 2020.

Their latest album, Emergency Lullabies, gained good reviews and a place in the UK Official Folk Chart.

The 2021 single, When we meet Again hit number eight in the USA Folk Radio Charts.

Tickets for the concert at the Silvester Horne Institute, in Church Stretton are priced at £15 and are available from The Outdoor Depot, 1 Sandford Avenue, Church Stretton, and from Church Stretton Town Council Office, or online https://www.silvesterhorneevents.co.uk/2021/noath/merry-hell/

Friday's gig starts at 7.30pm.

For more information phone Mike Walker on 01694 720132.

Entertainment
Music
What's On
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News