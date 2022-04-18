Folk-rockers Merry Hell coming to Church Stretton

The Silvester Horne Institute.

Merry Hell is a multi-award winning group of natives of the north west of England who have six albums and hundreds of gigs under their belts.

They offer "joyful, uplifting folk-rock with a message for troubled times", according to their marketing gurus.

They are holders of Folking.com’s Best Live Act 2020.

Their latest album, Emergency Lullabies, gained good reviews and a place in the UK Official Folk Chart.

The 2021 single, When we meet Again hit number eight in the USA Folk Radio Charts.

Tickets for the concert at the Silvester Horne Institute, in Church Stretton are priced at £15 and are available from The Outdoor Depot, 1 Sandford Avenue, Church Stretton, and from Church Stretton Town Council Office, or online https://www.silvesterhorneevents.co.uk/2021/noath/merry-hell/

Friday's gig starts at 7.30pm.