Folk band Shee put Shrewsbury on their UK tour

The Shee. Picture: Lynn Robinson 2022

The performance on May 1 forms part of the group's 2022 UK tour - called Summer's Promise - which starts off in Milton Keynes next week and ends at Edinburgh's Tradfest on May 9.

The Shee bring together the electro-harp, accordion, flute, fiddle, mandolin and percussion as well as three hypnotic voices to create an energetic blend of folk, Gaelic and Scottish music.

The group have been nominees of the MG Alba Scots Trad Award for Best Live act and members include Rachel Newton (winner of the BBC Radio Folk Awards Musician of the Year), Amy Thatcher, Laura-Beth Salter, Signy Jakobsdottir, Olivia Ross and Lillias Kinsman-Blake.

With a variety of musical influences, The Shee have created a unique impact in the world of folk music and released several albums to critical acclaim.

"After the disruption of the last couple of years the group have a very exciting programme in store, so their upcoming 2022 tour isn’t to be missed!," said a spokesperson.