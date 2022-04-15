St George set to do battle with the dragon in Telford

St George's Day action

This year, St George's Day falls on a Saturday (April 23) and Telford and Wrekin Council is going all out with an event at the town park.

There will be falconry, jousting, sword fighting, axe throwing, minstrels, warrior training, archery, food and drink, Sheep Show and crafts at Spring Into St George’s at Telford Town Park from 11am to 5pm.

Les Miles Des Marches in full knight regalia will provide an insight into the past. You will be able to watch them bring history to life.

In line with the council's desire to reduce the use of single-use plastic, Event Cup Solutions will be operating the ONE Planet ONE Chance Reusable Cup System at the event.

The battle where St George was made Patron saint of England will be recreated and the council is looking for warriors to help defeat the enemy! At costs £5 to sign children up online to take part in the battle.