Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Curry and comedy night set to raise the roof

By David TooleyEntertainmentPublished:

A south Shropshire village hall's committee is gearing up for a major event to raise funds to restore the roof.

Photo: Westhope Village Hall/Facebook
Photo: Westhope Village Hall/Facebook

Organisers say a Curry and Comedy night on Saturday May 7 looks set to be the highlight of the calendar at Westhope Village Hall - and it set to have an auction of promises with some excellent ideas up for grabs.

There will be an alternative dish for people who don't eat curry and a vegetarian option, too, all for the ticket price of £10. There will be a licensed bar but booking is essential.

Among the promises up for auction are four vintage wines from Fortnum and Mason; a spa day for two; an evening meal for six; a meal for two at Downton Lodge and Ludlow Race day tickets.

There will also be the chance to get a painter and decorator for a full eight hours, and a half day of carpentry/general building work.

Phone Betty on 07860447397 or Amie on 07486414742 for more details.

Entertainment
South Shropshire entertainment
What's On
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News