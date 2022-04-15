Curry and comedy night set to raise the roof

Photo: Westhope Village Hall/Facebook

Organisers say a Curry and Comedy night on Saturday May 7 looks set to be the highlight of the calendar at Westhope Village Hall - and it set to have an auction of promises with some excellent ideas up for grabs.

There will be an alternative dish for people who don't eat curry and a vegetarian option, too, all for the ticket price of £10. There will be a licensed bar but booking is essential.

Among the promises up for auction are four vintage wines from Fortnum and Mason; a spa day for two; an evening meal for six; a meal for two at Downton Lodge and Ludlow Race day tickets.

There will also be the chance to get a painter and decorator for a full eight hours, and a half day of carpentry/general building work.