Timeless Shakespeare play to broadcast in Bishop's Castle

By David Tooley

William Shakespeare's timeless play about what it means to be English and the country's relationship to Europe will be broadcast in Bishop's Castle later this month.

King Henry V is coming to Bishop's Castle
Henry V (rated 15) will be captured live from the Donmar Warehouse in London, and broadcast at Bishop's Castle's SpArC Theatre, in Brampton Road, from 7pm to 10pm on April 28.

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones) plays the title role in Shakespeare’s thrilling study of nationalism, war, and the psychology of power.

Fresh to the throne, King Henry V launches England into a bloody war with France.

When his campaign encounters resistance, this inexperienced new ruler must prove he is fit to guide a country into war.

A spokesperson for SpArC Theatre said: "This exciting modern production directed by Max Webster (Life of Pi) explores what it means to be English and our relationship to Europe, asking: do we ever get the leaders we deserve?"

Tickets priced £8 – £12 are available from the website sparctheatre.co.uk/event/ntlive-henry-v-15.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

