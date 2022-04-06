Men and women in perfect harmony in Ludlow

Bella Acappella

Ludlow Male Voice Choir and all female singing group Bella Acappella will be at a joint concert on the main stage at Ludlow Assembly Rooms on April 20.

Ludlow Male Voice Choir recently returned to action after a two-year absence due to the pandemic, in a joint concert with Much Wenlock Male Voice Choir.

Bella Acappella have been delighting audiences in and around Ludlow and beyond for more than a decade with their silky and soulful renditions of popular and classical hits.

On their last outing, a pre-Christmas concert at Ludlow Brewery, they raised £1,000 for a local charity.

But this is the first time the two popular Ludlow-based groups have shared the same stage in a joint concert, staged as part of a week of events organised by Ludlow Assembly Rooms to showcase local talent.

The mix of songs promises something for every music lover.

The Bellas select from an extensive and ever-growing list of hits ranging from Abba’s Dancing Queen to This Is Me from the musical The Greatest Showman, and featuring beautiful tunes like Elbow’s One Day Like This and haunting melodies such as Close To You by The Carpenters.

Ludlow Male Voice Choir’s repertoire ranges from Elvis Presley to Matt Monro to songs from West End mega-hit Les Miserables and, echoing the proud four-part harmony traditions of male voice choirs, rousing renditions of anthems such as Nkosi Sikelel’ IAfrika (The African Prayer) and Calon Lan, Speed Your Journey from Giuseppe Verdi’s opera Nabucco and the lilting Welsh lullaby Suo Gan.

LMVC also offer Southernmost Of Dales, a stirring celebration of the South Shropshire landscape and the history of those who helped shape it, written by local musician John Hayward and arranged specially for them by Ludlow musician and composer Steve Dunachie who will be accompanying the choir on the evening.

The Bella Acappella and Ludlow Male Voice Choir Joint Concert, will be at Ludlow Assembly Rooms, on Wednesday April 20, 7.30pm.