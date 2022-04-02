Pop culture fans take over Telford for Wales Comic Con

Lilian Watkins 15 from Scotland with her own creation costume..

Some were in stunning home made costumes becoming the centre of attention themselves, some queued for hours at the Telford International Centre to pay homage to their favourite celebrities, while others took the opportunity to remember their favourite characters.

Lilian Watkins, aged 15, from Scotland, came as a stunning unicorn, complete with body, tail, hooves and sparkles.

"I just enjoy the day," said Lilian, who was there with mum Iona Tasker and dad Peter Watkins, from Ayrshire.

Dad Peter said: "She started when she was six or seven making costumes and this is our second time in Telford." He added that she was due to appear in another fantastic costume on Sunday.

Mum Iona added: "She is normally very shy. She has a long fringe and she is usually head down and looking through it, but not when she comes to something like this."

As well as at least one unicorn there were people in Batman, Spider-Man and comic book hero costumes.

Also having his picture taken by Lord of the Rings fans was Grum Foss, aged 55, from Wrexham. He dressed as the Witch-king of Angmar, complete with headcrushing implement and ferociously spiky helmet.

"When the Wales Comic Con was in Wrexham it was only five minutes away for me," said Mr Foss as he cheerfully pretend strangled Matthew Young from Essex."It is one of the best events in the country. I've been coming since 2016 but have been into cosplay since 1983."

They also came dressed as real people, including more than one or two David Tennant lookalikes, many gladly forking out £90 for a signature of the famous actor who gained cult status as the time travelling Doctor Who.

Arguably Doctor Who's greatest enemy, Davros, the creator of the evil Daleks was there too in the guise of a married man from Blackpool.

"Being the most evil man in the universe is better than being Putin at the moment," he said in his throatiest voice, without revealing his real name.

Bruce Campbell, of the Evil Dead, attracted hundreds of fans to queue up for hours for a chance to hand over money and spend some time with their favourite star. Burly security guards weren't allowing anyone who wasn't in the paying queue to get close to Mr Campbell.

American actor Sam Jones, the original Flash Gordon from the 1980 film, still has celebrity pulling power which he sees as a "triple blessing" of going higher, succeeding and then achieving longevity.

Among the queue to see Sam was Shane Davies, 26, from Shrewsbury, who was out to "enjoy the day and meet some celebrities. It's a lot of fun."

And it wasn't all about being a famous face either.

Marc Silk, from Birmingham, is a voice actor with credits including Pingu, Scooby-Doo, the new Thunderbirds, Phantom Menace... and Dangermouse sidekick Penfold.

"Voice actors were my heroes when I was growing up, so I am living the dream," said Marc as he slipped effortlessly between the voices of Bugs Bunny and Scooby-Doo.