Meet the Midge Ure musicians heading to Oswestry

Joseph O’keefe and Cole Stacey are India Electric Co

Joseph O’Keefe and Cole Stacey of their own band India Electric Co are being joined by fellow Midge Ure bandmate drummer Russell Field in a show at Hermon Chapel Arts Centre, on April 20.

Before heading off to Europe with Midge, who shot to fame with the Ultravox hot Vienna in the 1980s, Joseph and Cole are on their own tour. And Shropshire is special for them.

Singer Cole said: “Shropshire very much feels like a home for us, we have strong family roots here so much so that we’re recording some of our new album here.

"Our first show back last year was a festival in Shrewsbury with Midge which was utterly joyous and so we’re delighted to be returning and be joined by drummer Russell Field for the first time who we’ve been touring with in Midge’s band for five years.”

It’s the first time the band have ventured out for a full nationwide tour since releasing their second album which saw the likes of Radio 1 declare it as ‘a full musical odyssey.’

“It feels only right that we should return here to mark the re-opening of concert venues and we’ve been overwhelmed by the positive response of people seeing live shows again," he added.

Having burst onto the UK folk scene in 2015 Joseph and Cole’s unique approach has seen them blending traditional instruments, folk melodies and subtle electronic influences, across Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Notable UK shows have included The London Palladium and Hammersmith Apollo and they have had recent live sessions on BBC Radio 6 Music and Radio 2. BBC Radio 3 captioned them as “quirky and glittery - a veritable musical magpie’s nest.”

Tickets can be found here for the concert on April 20 -https://www.hermon-arts.org.uk/events/india-electric-co