Aussie folk sisters set to get The Hive buzzing

Charm of Finches. Picture: Laura May Grogan

Together known as Charm of Finches they will be performing their second UK gig at The Hive, in Belmont, on April 24.

"They're an award-winning sister duo from Melbourne who make spine-tingling folk music that nods to acts like First Aid Kit, but also the classic Laurel Canyon sound too," says a spokesperson for the sisters.

"They have a very beautiful record ‘Wonderful Oblivion’ out next month and they’re heading here for their first ever UK tour."

The duo earned a nomination for the coveted 2021 Australian Music Prize. In recent times they have also been awarded the 2021 Music Victoria’s Best Folk Act and Youth Artist of the Year at the 2021 Australian Folk Music Awards.