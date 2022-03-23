Cast of 55 students ready for their own production of classic musical show ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

Telford Priory School are putting on a show of Little Shop of Horrors

The students of Telford Priory School, aged from 11 to 16, are now excited to perform their show which will feature a professional set with lighting and sound.

Little Shop of Horrors follows a hapless florist shop worker who raises a plant that feeds on human blood and flesh.

Student Cameron who plays the character Seymour, said: "I can’t wait to perform it now and see all of our hard work pay off."

The music department at the school is well known for its student vocalists, who regularly sing at events for the Mayor of Telford and Wrekin, and other community events all over the Shropshire with this show seeing them perform in a whole new light.

Ben Millington, head of music, who recently won The Business Education School Music Award and was recognised as a Telford and Wrekin Mayor’s Hero, said: "This is a must-see show, our students have waited so long to perform for our local community, not being able to do a show for two years due to the pandemic.

"We are all so exited to get this show out in the world."

The show will play at the school on Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week, starting at 7.30pm each night.

Stacey Jordan, headteacher, added: "I am always so proud of our expressive arts staff and students, this show promises to be spectacular, as always, so buy your tickets now."